Ukrainian army carries out 18 attacks on DPR in past day, kills civilian

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 18 attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, killing one civilian and injuring six others, the regional government’s department documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"Eighteen attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded One civilian was reported dead and another six injured," the report reads.

Ukrainian strikes damaged two homes, a bus, four civilian infrastructure facilities, and several trucks and cars.