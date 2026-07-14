MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu fanned the flames of regional escalation during the Paris summit of the "coalition of the willing" by indicating that Chisinau was ready to further aid Ukraine, Dmitry Sorokin, head of the Russian-Moldovan Center for Friendship and Cooperation, told TASS.

"The actions of the President of Moldova and the government, aimed at supporting Ukraine, can be perceived as part of a broader strategy developed by EU intelligence services and MI6. This could lead to increased tensions in the region and an increased likelihood of conflict escalation," the expert said.

According to him, Sandu's participation in the summit and her statements concerning the military aspects of the conflict raise concerns in the context of potential risks and consequences for Moldova. This could be interpreted as a signal of a possible deepening of the country's involvement in military operations.

In her speech, Sandu emphasized the strategic importance of the 1,222 km common border, calling it friendly and representing a strategic advantage for Ukraine and the coalition. The president also noted Ukraine's critical need for air defense systems and called for increased economic pressure on Russia.