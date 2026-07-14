Russia, United States continue cooperation in space — Dmitriev

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia and the United States continue their collaborative efforts in space exploration, reaffirmed by Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign nations. Currently present at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Dmitriev highlighted the ongoing partnership.

"At the joint Russia-US space mission at Baikonur. The launch is soon. Space cooperation continues," he shared on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a photo of the Soyuz MS-29 crew.

Earlier, Dmitriev participated in the crew’s readiness report for Soyuz MS-29. The event was also attended by Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Bakanov, the chairman of the United Russia party’s council for innovation and technological development, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

The launch is scheduled for July 14, utilizing a Soyuz-2.1a rocket to carry the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. The crew comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, along with NASA astronaut Anil Menon. Their mission to the International Space Station is expected to last approximately 261 days and will include 38 scientific experiments and two spacewalks, marking another chapter in enduring international cooperation in space exploration.