EU openly preparing for conflict with Moscow — Russian embassy

THE HAGUE, July 14. /TASS/. Russia sees the authorities of the European Union and the Netherlands as openly preparing for a large-scale conflict with Moscow, the Russian Embassy in The Hague told TASS.

"We regret to note that the Dutch authorities and the EU leadership are increasingly embracing a confrontational approach, fueling military escalation and openly preparing for a large-scale confrontation with our country while inventing implausible pretexts to justify tightening their anti-Russian policy," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy stressed that Russia calls on the Netherlands to recognize that pressure on Moscow and the use of unlawful unilateral "coercive measures" will not change Russia's position but will only further increase the already extremely high level of instability in Europe.