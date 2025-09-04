Moscow may adjust exporters’ FX revenue sales in the future — Finance Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The mandatory requirements for exporters to sell their foreign currency revenue may be revised if necessary, Director of the Finance Ministry’s Department Alexey Yakovlev said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would like to note that requirements on repatriation for major exporters were introduced at one time to stabilize the foreign exchange market. As we saw, exporters systematically exceeded the FX sale benchmarks set by the government, which nonetheless ensured the necessary stability. Today, the parameters have been reset to zero, but if required, these requirements may be reconsidered," Yakovlev said.

He stressed that the issue is not currently under discussion.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.