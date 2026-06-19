Support for increased military aid to Kiev decreasing among Germans — poll

BERLIN, June 19. /TASS/. Increased military aid to Ukraine from European countries is finding less and less support among Germans, according to the the results of an opinion poll conducted by the Wahlen group for the ZDF television channel.

Thus, whereas in February, 43% of the polled said that European countries should offer more support for Kiev, now that number stands at 32%. The share of those who spoke up for decreasing assistance to Ukraine has risen to 31% from 24% in February.

The poll was conducted from June 16 through 18 among 1,190 respondents.