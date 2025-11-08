IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

In response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, the statement said.

TASS has compiled the main information on progress of the special military operation over the past day.

Overall progress

"Units of the battlegroup East advanced deep into enemy defenses and completed the liberation of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement noted.

In addition, Russian servicemen struck transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas.

According to the statement, Russian air defenses shot down two smart bombs and 178 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day.

Russian servicemen eliminated approximately 1,330 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry emphasized. According to its statement, Russia’s battlegroup North wiped out up to 195 Ukrainian servicemen, the battlegroup West eliminated over 220 enemy troops, the battlegroup South wiped out up to 80 military, the battlegroup Center eliminated over 480 servicemen, the battlegroup East destroyed more than 285 troops, and the battlegroup Dnepr wiped out up to 70.

In response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises, the Defense Ministry reported. "In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian military launched a massive strike tonight using high-precision long-range air, ground, and sea-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, as well as strike drones against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and gas and energy facilities in Ukraine that supported their operations," the statement said. According to the ministry, "the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit."

Special military op areas encircled by Russian Armed Forces

Russian servicemen continued to destroy Ukrainian troops surrounded in the Krasnoarmeysk area of the Donetsk People’s Republic, mopping up 39 buildings over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the settlement of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic, assault groups of the 2nd Army continued to destroy surrounded Ukrainian units, as well as to mop up the settlements of Gnatovka and Rog of Ukrainian militants. Over the past day, 39 buildings have been cleared," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops. "As a result of precision strikes by FPV drones and artillery fire, a Ukrainian tank and an armored personnel carrier were destroyed, along with personnel from Ukraine’s 155th mechanized brigade," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, Russia’s battlegroup Center continues its offensive operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic's Dimitrov, mopping up 19 buildings over the past 24 hours, the military said.

In addition, Russian servicemen thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to break through to the destroyed crossing over the Oskol River in the Kharkov Region, the Defense Ministry noted.

Near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault units of the 6th Army continue to destroy the encircled enemy group.

"[Russian servicemen] repelled two Ukrainian attacks from the Osinovo settlement in the Kharkov Region that aimed to unblock the surrounded Ukrainian troops. The Russian military also thwarted an enemy attempt to break through to the destroyed crossing over the Oskol River near Petrovka in the Kharkov Region in order to restore it. Over the past 24 hours, up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen and 18 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including two armored combat vehicles, two US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery guns, seven pickup trucks, and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region," the statement said.