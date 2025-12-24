Loading of fertilizers up 4.5% in 11M 2025 — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Loading of fertilizers on the Russian Railways network surged by 4.5% in January - November 2025 to 64.4 mln metric tons, the railway operator said.

"Over 11 months of 2025, 64.4 mln tons of chemical and mineral fertilizers were shipped over the Russian Railways network. This is 4.5% higher than the figure for the like period of the last year," the company said.

Export loads totaled 39.2 mln metric tons (+19.5%), Russian Railways said. 32.5 mln metric tons (+17%) were dispatched to Northwestern ports (28.7 mln metric tons, +20.6%) and Southern ports (3.3 mln metric tons, flat in annual terms).

"Export shipments through border crossings totaled almost 6.7% mln tons (+34%)," Russian Railways said.

"In November, loading of fertilizers on the railway network amounted to 5.9 mln tons (+1.9%), the record high indicator for this month," the company added.