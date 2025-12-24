Russia to participate in international exhibition Expo-2027 in Serbia

BELGRADE, December 24. /TASS/. Russia will participate in the International Specialized Exhibition Expo-2027 in Belgrade, a TASS correspondent reports.

An official signing ceremony was held in Serbia to mark the decision.

The document was signed by Alexey Gruzdev, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Jagoda Lazarevic, Commissioner of the Expo-2027 exhibition, Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Serbia, and Danilo Jerinic, Director of the Expo-2027 Agency. Before the ceremony, the Russian and Serbian delegations held a meeting and inspected the layout of the future exhibition complex.

Speaking after the signing of the deal, Gruzdev said that Russia sees participation in Expo 2027 as a chance to emphasize the special nature of Russian-Serbian relations and its commitment to the exhibition movement. "We will be preparing for Russia's participation in Expo 2027 to demonstrate the special nature of relations between our countries and the commitment of the Russian Federation to the Expo exhibition movement," he said.

He said the Russian pavilion will fully reveal the theme of the exhibition, announced by Serbia. "Our pavilion will properly represent our country and will allow us to fully reveal the theme declared by Serbia A Game for Humanity. On our part, we will try to prove that the game is one of the most important forms of life, so the theme of our participation will be Play to be," Gruzdev said.

He noted that Russia is looking forward to the event in 2027 and is counting on comprehensive representation at the exhibition. "There is a lot of work to be done, but Russia will be represented in all segments, both business and cultural. We are convinced that this will serve as an important incentive for strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and Serbia," Gruzdev added.

The World Universal Exhibition Expo is the largest international event that allows participating countries to present themselves to the whole world, demonstrating the latest developments in technology and science, cultural achievements and new architectural masterpieces. In recent years, world exhibitions have served as a platform for public diplomacy and national branding.