Japanese lawmaker, stalwart Moscow supporter Suzuki plans to visit Russia soon — agency

TOKYO, December 24. /TASS/. Muneo Suzuki, a member of Japan’s upper house of parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a stalwart Moscow supporter, plans to visit Russia in the near future, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing government sources.

The lawmaker is expected to meet with Russian officials during the visit. He is also a proponent of allowing former Japanese residents of the South Kuril Islands to visit the graves of their relatives. The Japanese government has repeatedly described this as a priority in terms of relations with Russia.

Suzuki held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier on Wednesday, presumably informing her of his plans to travel to Russia during their talk.

Suzuki advised Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia when the two served as Japanese prime ministers. In addition, he held several meetings with Shigeru Ishiba during the latter’s term as prime minister, particularly to discuss Russia-related issues.

Suzuki has on many occasions condemned the Japanese government’s position on Ukraine, saying that Tokyo was too focused on following America’s lead where policy is concerned. He visited Russia in October 2023, becoming the first Japanese lawmaker to travel to the country after the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The trip, conducted without Tokyo’s blessing, as well as Suzuki’s comments to the Russian media, sparked criticism from the Japan Renewal Party of which he was then a member. As a result, Suzuki left the party, citing differences on relations with Russia. He was elected to the upper house of parliament for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in July.

Suzuki has repeatedly stressed that he will remain a friend to Russia regardless of criticism against him, and will act "as a bridge between our two countries.".