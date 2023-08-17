Project 677 Lada-class sub to join Russian Navy by yearend — Shipyard CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The Project 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine Velikiye Luki built at the Admiralty Shipyard for the Russian Northern Fleet will be delivered to the Navy by the end of this year, Shipyard CEO Andrey Veselov told TASS at the Army-2023 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"The delivery of the submarine Velikiye Luki is planned until the end of this year," the chief executive said.

The diesel-electric submarine Velikiye Luki was laid down on November 10, 2006, its keel was laid again on March 19, 2015 and the sub was put afloat on December 23, 2022.

The Project 677 lead submarine St. Petersburg had been in operational evaluation in the Russian Northern Fleet for a long time. According to TASS sources, the submarine is slated for its decommissioning. TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

