Washington pressures Venezuela into regime change — Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. The United States is employing the classic tactics of color revolutions to pressure Venezuela into replacing a government deemed undesirable by Washington, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We are witnessing a blatant campaign of political, military, and psychological pressure on the government of an independent state, with the sole aim of toppling a regime unwanted by the United States. This effort relies on the familiar instruments of color revolutions and hybrid warfare, which have already affected millions of people across the world. At the same time, by deliberately escalating tensions and artificially fueling an atmosphere of confrontation, the White House is closing the window of opportunity for dialogue and ignoring the Venezuelan leader’s calls for joint efforts to combat drug trafficking. Such actions bring the situation dangerously close to direct armed aggression," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting.