Single-engine hypersonic stealth plane under development in Russia - source

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft maker (part of the United Aircraft Corporation of Russia’s Rostec) is now developing Russia’s first single-engine low-observable hypersonic light tactical fighter aircraft, an aircraft industry source has told TASS.

"The Sukhoi company is developing a single-engine light tactical plane with the takeoff weight of up to 18 tonnes. The plane’s maximum speed will be above 2 Mach. It will also have super-maneuverability and improved takeoff and landing performance, thanks to a thrust vector control engine. The plane’s thrust-to-weight ratio will be above 1," the source said.

Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told reporters in December 2020 that the company was working on the concept of an advanced single-engine light-and medium-class piloted and unmanned combat plane. "Work is underway to develop a combat aviation system of the future in its light and medium classes. Under the design, this may be a universal platform in the manned and unmanned versions. The company is working on the concept and the operational requirements for such a platform. We are doing this on our own initiative so far, without [federal] budget funds," the Rostec chief said.