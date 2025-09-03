Russia, same as US, has trade imbalances, manages to resolve those issues — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russia, same as the United States of America, has imbalances in international trade with partners, and those issues are being resolved, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference on results of his visit to China.

"With one of our partners, supplies to our market are three times greater than what we supply to our partner's market. We are patiently seeking a solution," he said when commenting on the US decisions to impose tariffs in the event of trade imbalances.

There are problems and imbalances in world trade, Putin said, adding that it is necessary to develop possible solutions to them through negotiations.

"There are some problems and imbalances in trade, but, in our opinion, they should still be resolved in a negotiation process. We just held very long detailed consultations with some of our partners. With some of them, the imbalance is also not in our favor. We strive to agree with our partners on what they could supply, what we could supply, and in the course of this joint work find a solution to those problems, and we are succeeding," he said.