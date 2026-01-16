Belarusian Armed Forces launch large-scale snap inspection on Lukashenko's directive

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. A large-scale snap inspection of the Belarusian Armed Forces has begun on the orders of President Alexander Lukashenko, Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich reported.

"On the president’s orders, a large-scale snap inspection of the armed forces has begun. It will be comprehensive in nature and conducted in several stages. The inspection is being carried out without prior notice," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the security official, the inspection is being carried out based on the experience of Russia’s special military operation and its implementation by the troops. Among other things, the inspection will address issues of military unit security and countering modern weapons, particularly drones.

"The president has approved the inspection plan and said he will personally take part, deciding which units to inspect and when," Volfovich said. The first unit to be inspected is the technical support unit, one of the largest in the armed forces, housing a variety of armored vehicles and military equipment.