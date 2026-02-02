Russia to showcase RPG-29M grenade launcher at Riyadh expo — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The modernized RPG-29M grenade launcher will be showcased for the first time at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia, Russia’s weapons exporter Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) reported.

"The RPG-29M grenade launcher, a highly upgraded version of the RPG-29 grenade launcher, which has proven itself in combat operations, will be showcased for the first time at World Defense Show 2026," the statement says.

The special exporter explained that, using combat experience, designers from the Rostec state corporation reduced the weight of the launcher by a third, installed a 24/7 thermal imaging sight with a fire control system, and expanded the range of rounds used.

Rosoboronexport will also showcase the new-generation Kalashnikov assault rifles AK-15 and AK-19, as well as shortened versions of the AK-15K, AK-15SK, and AK-19K, the Lebedev RPL-20 light machine gun, and the GP-46 underbarrel grenade launcher.