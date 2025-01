ALMATY, January 31. /TASS/. Russia is developing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the country has two of its own major AI language models, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Digital Almaty Forum.

"Artificial intelligence technologies are developing. Russia has two of its own major language models," the prime minister said.

"We are developing our own clusters of specialized artificial intelligence calculations," he added.