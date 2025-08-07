Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $123.35 mln with August 6 settlements

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for settlements dated August 6, 2025, in the amount of 9.8 bln rubles ($123.35 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sold on the domestic market for settlements dated August 5, 2025, amounted to 9.7 bln rubles ($122.1 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts its foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market through the yuan-ruble instrument on the currency section of the Moscow Exchange.