MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Supplies of potatoes from China to Russia have increased by 4.2 times from the beginning of 2025 to the current moment, Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance reported.

Supplies of onions increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period last year.

"About 633,000 tons of fruit and vegetable products are supplied to Russia annually. Since the beginning of 2025, 671,500 tons of Chinese fruit and vegetable products have been imported to Russia, which is 46% more than in the same period of 2024 - 459,700 tons. There was a noticeable increase in crops such as potatoes (4.2 times - from 36,500 to 151,900 tons), onions (2.3 times - from 22,400 to 50,900 tons), "the report says.

In the reporting period, supplies of white cabbage from China increased by 66.2% to 32,400 tons, apples - by 32.2% to 31,600 tons, cucumbers - by 26.7% to 13,300 tons.

To date, 87,900 tons of poultry meat and by-products, 24,900 tons of pork, 21,900 tons of pork by-products, 13,300 tons of beef, 3,100 tons of cattle by-products, 4,900 tons of dairy products, 494,100 tons of fish products and 596,400 tons of feed and feed additives have been shipped from Russia to China, the agricultural watchdog. China is confidently among the top 5 main countries importing Russian grain. Soybeans, rapeseed, flaxseed, barley account for a significant volume of exports. Since the beginning of 2025, 2.9 million tons have been exported to China, which already exceeds the figure for the same period in 2024.