Venezuela's acting president thanks Russia for humanitarian assistance

CARACAS, July 15. /TASS/. Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has thanked Russia for providing assistance after a devastating earthquake.

"I would like to personally thank Russia, other countries, and their ambassadors for offering Venezuela a helping hand during this difficult time, when many families have lost their loved ones," Rodriguez said during a visit to a humanitarian aid collection and distribution center. She was accompanied by Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov.

Rodriguez noted that Venezuelans left homeless by the earthquake were grateful to all countries providing assistance to the country.

Last week, two Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft delivered over 35 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Venezuela, including food, tents, basic necessities, motor pumps, and medicines.

A powerful earthquake struck Venezuela on June 24. Two tremors measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 were recorded within 40 seconds of each other. The epicenters were located in the state of Yaracuy, ten kilometers apart. As of July 14, 4,734 people were killed, and 16,740 were injured, while 17,907 were left homeless. A total of 190 buildings were destroyed and another 856 sustained significant damage. As many as 20,903 people were accommodated in 107 temporary camps; 6,462 people were rescued in search operations.