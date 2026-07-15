US violates memorandum of understanding over 40 times — Iranian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. Iran recorded at least 42 significant US violations of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two counties, Tehran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the UN secretary general and the UN Security Council's chair.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has documented 42 instances of clear and material violations of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by the Government of the United States," the letter reads.

The Iranian envoy noted that "almost immediately after the signing of the memorandum, and continuing to the present day, the United States has persistently failed to fulfil its commitments."

"The United States is the aggressor, not the victim," he stressed. " Its deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the diplomat added.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. Later, the United States and Iran engaged in talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements, in particular, regarding the Strait of Hormuz. On July 13, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran had never violated the memorandum signed with the United States, and that all responsibility for its non-compliance lied with Washington.