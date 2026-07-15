Trump says US has achieved main objectives of its military operation against Iran

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The United States has achieved the main objectives it set out for its military operation against Iran, US President Donald Trump said.

During an interview with Fox News, Trump was asked whether the operation's main objectives could be achieved through an air campaign alone, including degrading Iran's military capabilities, preserving freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and ensuring that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons.

"Well, I think they're completed now," Trump said.

He also said that if US forces ended military operations now, Iran would need 20 years to recover from the damage inflicted.