WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71, the U.S. lawmaker's office announced.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," Graham's office posted on the senator's social media page.

Senator Lindsey Graham was known for his anti-Russian activities. Moscow included him on the list of terrorists and extremists.