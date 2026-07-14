Slovakia, Azerbaijan negotiating long-term gas supply contracts — TASR

BRATISLAVA, July 14. /TASS/. Negotiations on long-term contracts for gas deliveries to Slovakia from Azerbaijan are underway during Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's official visit, the TASR news agency reported.

"Slovakia must stop importing Russian gas from October 2027. Therefore, during Pellegrini's ongoing visit to Azerbaijan, Slovak representatives are trying to negotiate favorable long-term contracts for the purchase of this energy resource," the agency said.

Pellegrini expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for providing Slovakia with a portion of its gas reserves after Ukraine halted Russian gas transit to his republic.

"I am very pleased that our ministers will be able to continue negotiations on finding a stable solution for energy supplies to Slovakia after 2027," he said.