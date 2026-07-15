‘Coalition of the Willing’ turns out unable to ensure ceasefire — media

BERLIN, July 15. /TASS/. The "Coalition of the Willing" created by French President Emmanuel Macron has failed to exert pressure to achieve a ceasefire, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

"Is the Coalition of the Willing emerging primarily as a ‘coalition of good intentions?’ A coalition that keeps making efforts but remains powerless when it comes to a ceasefire - a goal it claims to be pursuing," the magazine wrote.

According to Der Spiegel, the latest meeting of the "Ukraine's friends club" involved European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The leaders of the so-called coalition of the willing met in Paris on July 13 to discuss further support for Ukraine and measures against what they refer to as Russia’s "shadow fleet." The coalition members also agreed to establish a common defense architecture against ballistic missile strikes.