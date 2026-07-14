Russia's post-2030 SDG reform vision resonates within UN — envoy

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia's stance on reforming the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) after 2030 resonates within the United Nations, which remains open to dialogue with Moscow, the Russian President’s envoy for relations with international organizations Boris Titov said.

He made this statement following meetings on the sidelines of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York.

During the forum, Titov met with UN Under-Secretaries-General Li Junhua and Rosemary DiCarlo, UNCTAD Acting Secretary-General Pedro Moreno, ECOSOC President Lok Bahadur Thapa, and Israeli delegation head Yehuda Morgenstern.

"We found an understanding of our position and a readiness for dialogue," Titov noted. "In the time remaining until 2030, we must present the broadest possible range of expert findings regarding potential reform options."

Consequently, Titov suggested starting with "a broad discussion on the future of the Sustainable Development Goals." "Essentially, this means discussing the rules that will govern the international agenda as a whole," the envoy said.

The UN established the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, aiming to eradicate poverty, protect the planet, reduce inequality, and ensure global peace and prosperity by 2030.