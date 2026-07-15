EU to revoke asylum eligibility for Ukrainian military-age men from March 2027

BRUSSELS, July 15. /TASS/. The European Union extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2028 while excluding Ukrainian military-age men from the scheme as of March 2027, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.

"Today, EU countries agreed to extend the temporary protection status granted to those fleeing Ukraine until 4 March 2028," the statement reads.

"In addition, recognising both the need to protect displaced persons and Ukraine’s need to defend itself against Russia’s illegal war of aggression, EU countries agreed that temporary protection should be granted only to those complying with their military obligations in Ukraine," the statement says.

The new rules will take effect on March 4, 2027, when the current temporary protection mechanism is due to expire. However, the EU does not plan to deport Ukrainian military-age men already residing in Europe, and the restrictions on temporary protection status will apply only to newly arriving individuals.