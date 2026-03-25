MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky, who has not received 90 billion euros from the European Union and has been sidelined by the Middle East conflict, may blow up the TurkStream gas pipeline to attract attention, said Alexander Borodai, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that earlier Ukrainians had carried out a series of attacks on the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline, trying to "attack and blow it up" to cut Hungary off from Russian gas.

"Zelensky has absolutely nothing to lose, he needs escalation in Ukraine by any means. He is not at all satisfied that the attention of the whole world, including the United States, is directed to the Middle East because the more attention is paid to the Middle East, the less attention is paid to him. This is why he can take any steps that will lead to escalation," Borodai said in an interview with TASS.

For Zelensky, attention to the conflict in Ukraine is a fundamental moment since his power is maintained solely by the continuation of hostilities.

Orban and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico earlier blocked the approval of the 90 billion euro "military loan," as well as the approval of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia.