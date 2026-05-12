US seeks to lay claim to rare earth deposits in Central Asia — Russian Foreign Ministry

GELENDZHIK, May 12. /TASS/. The United States and its associates are trying to gain control over rare earth deposits and transport corridors in Central Asia, said Alexander Sternik, Director of the Third CIS Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Today, in relation to the Central Asian region, we have highlighted the issue of developing control over rare earth metals deposits. This is on everybody’s mind. In any case, the United States is offering the Central Asian states model agreements in this area with one specific goal – gaining control over the deposits of these strategic resources and the transport corridors that they are moved on," he told reporters at the sixth Central Asian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Many of the United States’ associates are doing essentially the same thing," Sternik added.