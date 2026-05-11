In Pomorye 190-carat diamond discovered at depth of 375 meters, company says

ARKHANGELSK, May 11. /TASS/. The 190.08-carat diamond, unearthed at the Vladimir Grib deposit in the Arkhangelsk Region, was discovered at a depth of 375 meters, Agd Diamonds revealed to TASS.

"At the time of this diamond's extraction, mining was underway at a depth of 375 meters below the surface," the company stated.

Measuring 45.9 x 24.9 x 20.5 mm, the gemstone was found on April 29. This marks the third exceptionally large diamond - over 50 carats - mined by the company in 2026, and the 54th uniquely large diamond recovered from the Vladimir Grib deposit since commercial mining began.

All diamonds, regardless of their size and weight, form under similar conditions. According to one of the most widely accepted scientific theories, kimberlite pipes are volcanic vents through which molten, gas-filled, and carbon-rich magma erupts from deep within the Earth.

The ascent of magma to the surface was not smooth; solid rocks resisted rupture, causing the upper layers of magma to solidify and block the vents, which triggered colossal explosions. The immense pressure generated during these explosions led to the crystallization of carbon into diamonds within the magma.

The Arkhangelsk Region is uniquely positioned as Europe's only source of diamond deposits. It hosts two major deposits: the M. Lomonosov deposit in the Primorsky District, developed by Severalmaz, and the Vladimir Grib deposit in the Mezen District, operated by Agd Diamonds.