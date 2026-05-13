Lavrov confident trade turnover between Russia, India will reach $100 bln by 2030

NEW DELHI, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and India will increase trade turnover to $100 bln by 2030, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, adding that the goal set by the two countries' leaders will be achieved.

"Our trade turnover has reached almost $60 bln <…>. The goal our leaders have set for 2030 is $100 bln, and I have no doubt we’ll achieve it," Lavrov said.

"The intergovernmental commission, which you co-chair with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, is working actively," he noted, addressing Jaishankar, adding that the two countries closely cooperate at the UN, SCO, G20, and BRICS. "This cooperation is becoming even more important now as we need to find answers to global problems that are not of our own making," the Russian minister concluded.

Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit, during which he will participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting scheduled for May 14-15. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the upcoming BRICS ministerial session will focus on advancing the strategic partnership in preparation for the 18th BRICS summit set to be hosted by India in September. Several sessions are expected to be attended by diplomatic representatives from the group’s partner states.