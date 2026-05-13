Zelensky acknowledges extensive damage in almost all regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that damage was recorded in almost all regions of Ukraine throughout the day.

As he wrote on his Telegram channel, this primarily affected the western regions of the country: Volyn, Trans-Carpathia, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, Rovno, and Khmelnitsky regions, as well as Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, Kiev, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkov, Cherkasy, and Chernovtsy regions.

Throughout the day of May 13, air raid sirens were repeatedly sounded in almost all regions of Ukraine. Local media reported explosions and damage to critical infrastructure, particularly energy and gas facilities.