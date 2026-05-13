Soviet developments in rocket engineering and challenges: Putin's statements

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Soviet developments in rocket engineering are still used today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He visited the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology on Wednesday and awarded the company's staff with the Order of Valiant Labor.

During the event, Putin said that Russia will continue to modernize and develop its strategic nuclear forces.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the president.

The Soviet School of Rocket Science

- The work of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology formed the sovereign school of missile systems, which made an invaluable contribution to strengthening defense: "Thanks, without any exaggeration, to the heroic, selfless work of several generations of the institute's staff, the sovereign school of missile systems was formed, which made an invaluable contribution to strengthening the defense of our Homeland, and a powerful technological and industrial foundation was made for decades to come. We are still using everything that has been developed in these decades."

- Soviet developments in rocket engineering are still in demand: "A powerful technological and production foundation has been made for decades to come. We are still using everything that has been developed over these decades."

Development of rocket science

- Russia will continue "to modernize and develop its strategic nuclear forces."

- Russia will continue "to create missile systems with increased combat power capable of overcoming all modern and future missile defense systems."

- Mobile complexes with ballistic non-nuclear missiles were effectively used during the special military operation: "I would like to note that the mobile complexes with ballistic non-nuclear missiles created by you are also on duty and were effectively used in combat conditions during a special military operation."

Civilian products

- It is worth noting the work of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology to create popular civil products, including for oil production: "Your implementation of a number of projects to produce popular civilian products, in particular for the oil industry, for the transport industry, and so on, deserves serious attention."

About MITT

- The Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (MITT) is one of the key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

- The Topol, Topol-M, Yars and Bulava strategic nuclear missile systems were developed here.

- Now the MIT Corporation is under the jurisdiction of Roscosmos.

- The Institute was awarded the Order of Lenin twice, in 1968 and 1976.