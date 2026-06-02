Passenger traffic of Russian airlines down 1.2% in four months to 30.8 mln people

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian airlines carried 30.8 mln passengers in the first four months of 2026, which is 1.2% lower than in the same period last year, the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) reported.

"In the first four months of this year, domestic airlines carried 30.8 mln passengers, which is comparable to the figures for the same period in 2025 (-1.2%)," the report said.

Domestic flights carried 22.61 mln passengers, according to the agency. International flights carried 8.19 mln passengers, up by 1.8% year-on-year. The most significant growth was recorded on routes between Russia and non-CIS countries, up by 3.7% to 5.34 mln passengers.

In the first four months of 2026, Russian airports served 60.4 mln people, a 0.54% increase compared to last year. International passenger traffic through airports increased by 8.13% to 15.2 mln passengers.

Passenger turnover in January-April amounted to 83.95 bln passenger-kilometers, an increase of 1.9% compared to the same period in 2025. The passenger seat occupancy rate increased by 1.2 percentage points to 89.5%.