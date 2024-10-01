Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky will end up in prison

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Artyom Dmitruk, a Ukrainian lawmaker that left the country, said President Vladimir Zelensky is set to end up in prison when peace settles in, so he benefits if the conflict lasts longer.

"In a peaceful Ukraine, he has no chance, and in general, he is facing a trial and prison time. Realizing all this, he will put it off for as long as possible, but as soon as the time comes, he and his entire team will leave the territory of Ukraine for good," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the lawmaker, the conflict could have been ended as long ago as March 2022.

"But Zelensky again fooled everyone and did not make good on his commitments, so the war goes on! And the people who were able to talk to Russia were removed," he said.

Also, Dmitruk expressed the opinion that Zelensky is incapable of direct dialogue with Moscow.