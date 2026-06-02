Some 20,000 people from over 100 countries to take part in SPIEF 2026 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Some 20,000 people representing over 100 countries will participate this week in the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"Numerous guests will be in attendance at the forum," Ushakov said at a press briefing. "As I have been informed, some 20,000 people from over 100 countries have been registered to participate in the forum."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.