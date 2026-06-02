UAC chief executive expects contract for Il-114 jets shortly

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. A contract for supplies of Il-114-300 regional passenger jets for Aurora airline will be concluded in coming months, CEO of the United Aircraft Company (UAC) Vadim Badekha told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"An order for the next lot of Il-114-300 is at the final preparation stage. We will enter into the contract in coming months. The customer is the State Transport Leasing Company for Aurora," the chief executive said.