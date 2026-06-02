Tanzania plans to sign education, investment agreements with Russia

NAIROBI, June 2. /TASS/. Tanzania plans to sign a range of agreements with Russia on cooperation in higher education, science, information and communication technology (ICT), and investments during the visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Russia, the press office of the African country's government said.

During the visit, scheduled for June 3-5, Suluhu Hasan plans to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), where she will address the plenary session. The forum will provide Tanzania with an opportunity to present its program of economic transformations aimed at improving the business and investment climate and developing the energy sector, infrastructure, the mining industry, and tourism, the press service informed.

The President of Tanzania will also take part in the Tanzania-Russia Business and Investment Forum. The meeting will focus on opportunities to expand bilateral trade between Tanzania and Russia, which currently stands at $307.5 mln annually.

The press service noted that Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit will be the first visit by a Tanzanian president to Russia in more than 55 years. The previous high-level visit took place in October 1969, when Julius Kambarage Nyerere, the country’s first president, visited the Soviet Union.