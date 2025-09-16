Israel pounds Gaza ahead of ground offensive

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. Over the past week, the Israeli Air Force has attacked more than 850 targets in Gaza City to pave the way for ground forces to come in for a massive planned offensive, the army said.

The strikes targeted military infrastructure and hundreds of armed Hamas radicals "to weaken the Hamas terrorist infrastructure and prepare the area for the deployment of troops" of the Israel Defense Forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the start of a planned "ground offensive" on Gaza City, aiming for a full takeover. As noted by the Axios portal, the administration of US President Donald Trump is not going to hinder Israel and will allow it to make its own decisions in the conflict. The portal's sources noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Netanyahu that Washington supports the ground operation, but expects it to be carried out quickly and completed as soon as possible.

On September 8, Netanyahu said the army would soon launch a large-scale offensive on the Palestinian city of Gaza, and local residents should immediately leave it. Earlier, Israel announced a large-scale offensive operation in the Palestinian enclave with the aim of completely defeating the Hamas radicals there. The army's offensive plans were approved by Netanyahu in late August.