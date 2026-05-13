Bundestag MP Kotre tells TASS he plans to attend SPIEF

BERLIN, May 13. /TASS/. Steffen Kotre, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction and the party’s energy policy expert, plans to travel to Russia to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), as he told a TASS correspondent.

"Yes, I will go," the lawmaker replied when asked to comment on earlier media reports that two AfD members of parliament, including Kotre, plan to visit Russia in early June to attend the SPIEF.

The AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag told TASS in response to an inquiry that "the faction has not yet received any official requests for such trips."

Earlier, Politico reported that two AfD lawmakers intend to travel to Russia. The publication noted that Markus Frohnmaier, deputy leader and foreign policy expert of the AfD faction in the Bundestag, and Kotre plan to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in early June. Stefan Keuter, chairman of the working group on international affairs and deputy leader of the AfD parliamentary group, has already given his consent. According to him, "from a political standpoint, there are absolutely no objections to this."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place from June 3 to 6. TASS is the event's media partner.