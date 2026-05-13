Trump must ‘give China something in return’ to conclude deal — expert

SHANGHAI, May 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump must meet China halfway in order to conclude a deal between the two countries, Wu Xinbo, Director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, said in an interview with China Daily.

"I think Trump’s China policy has undergone some kind of adjustment. On the one hand, he wants to stabilize this relationship. At the same time, his approach is becoming more and more transactional. Not only does he want to get what he wants but he also realizes that he has to give China something in return," Wu said.

"Compared to 2017, when Trump first visited China, today’s China emerged as a more formidable adversary to the US because China is more powerful, more confident and more determined to defend its national interests," he noted.

According to the expert, the US president "has realized that China-US relations are not necessarily a zero-sum game and only by stabilizing China-US relations can the US benefit from this relationship."

Trump will travel to China on May 13-15, accompanied by a large delegation of business leaders, the White House announced. The US leader is planning to discuss the conflict with Iran, bilateral trade, Taiwan and other issues with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

Trump last paid a state visit to China on November 8-10, 2017. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters at a meeting that Moscow only benefits from constructive cooperation between Beijing and Washington.