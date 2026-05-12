Sweden sends home detained Caffa cargo ship crew — Russian embassy

STOCKHOLM, May 12. /TASS/. The crew of the bulk carrier Caffa, detained in Sweden, has been sent home and left the kingdom, a Russian embassy official told TASS.

"The embassy confirms that the crew of the Caffa dry cargo ship left Sweden on May 12 this year," the official said.

Sweden detained the Guinea-flagged cargo ship Caffa, en route from Casablanca in Morocco to St. Petersburg, at the request of Ukraine on March 6 off the coast of Trelleborg in the south of the kingdom. Ten of the 11 crew members had Russian citizenship.

On May 11, the police said they had "implemented the decision to confiscate Caffa, made by the prosecutor's office at the request of another state." The ship is in the port of Trelleborg and will remain under arrest until the completion of the trial.