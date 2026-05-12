Russia expanding international cooperation against drug trafficking — Security Council

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is expanding international cooperation to combat drug trafficking, the press service of the Russian Security Council told journalists.

"The Russian Federation consistently pursues a policy of expanding international cooperation to combat drug trafficking, maintaining a commitment to strict and consistent implementation of international anti-drug conventions, and preventing the liberal dilution of their provisions under any pretext, including the legalization of recreational use of prohibited substances," the Security Council noted.

According to the press service, the Russian delegation completed a significant amount of work in this area during the 69th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) that was held in Vienna from March 9-13, 2026. "In particular, the Russian participants in this event, together with their international partners, prepared a corresponding statement signed by representatives of 44 states," the Russian Security Council added.