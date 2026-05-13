MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Soviet people, through enormous sacrifices in defeating fascism, shaped the modern world, Chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats Milorad Dodik told TASS.

"If it weren't for the sacrifices of the Russian and Soviet peoples who defeated Hitler, there would be no Victory Day. It's unknown how the world would look today at all," he said, conveying congratulations to Russia on Victory Day.

Dodik noted that the Serbs lost "more than the British, Americans, and French combined" in WWII, concluding that the most affected peoples in that war are "the Russian Soviet, Serbian, and Jewish peoples.".