Russia gradually develops nuclear forces — Putin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is engaged in the gradual development of its nuclear forces, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are gradually implementing the adopted… program for the development of nuclear forces," Putin said after being briefed on the successful test launch of the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system.

The President recalled that "since 2025, the Oreshnik intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile system is on combat duty and it can be armed with nuclear warheads."

"Work on two systems equipped with small-sized nuclear power units is in the final stage. They are the unique Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle and the unique Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile," the president emphasized.

In October 2025, during his talk with soldiers at a military hospital in Moscow, President Putin said that Russia had successfully tested the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle. The power of the Poseidon weapon far exceeds the power of the advanced Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, the head of state stressed at that time.

Burevestnik cruise missile

President Putin said in his address to the Federal Assembly in March 2018 that Russia had developed a small-sized nuclear power unit that could be used in a cruise missile that would get actually an unlimited range. As the head of the state pointed out the missile would fly at low altitudes and be stealthy with an unpredictable flight path and would get a nuclear warhead.

Following the voting results on the website of the Russian Defense Ministry the missile was dubbed the Burevestnik. This was the first case in Russia’s history when the weapon’s name was selected by public vote.

Russia started developing the Burevestnik missile after the United States quit the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in December 2001. The development of new strategic weapons is aimed at enhancing Russia’s defense capability and preventing any aggression against Russia and its allies, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

On October 26, 2025, Russian Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Putin that the testing of the Burevestnik, an unlimited-range cruise missile, had been successfully completed.

During the testing, the missile remained airborne for approximately 15 hours, covering a distance of 14,000 kilometers. Gerasimov stressed that this range was not the missile’s limit. He highlighted that the missile’s flight involved all necessary vertical and horizontal maneuvers, demonstrating its advanced capabilities to evade missile defense and air defense systems.