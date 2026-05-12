MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. India has not yielded to pressure from the West and its neocolonial demands that the country not purchase Russian oil, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

"The West is pressuring everyone to stop buying Russian oil. These are essentially colonial or neocolonial methods aimed at exploiting others," Lavrov said.

He noted that not all countries give in to such pressure and recalled that India has repeatedly stated it will independently decide from whom to buy energy resources.