Israel will not cease fighting Hezbollah for a peace deal with Iran — Netanyahu

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. Israel will not agree to cease hostilities against the Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon for the sake of ending the US-Israeli war against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS News.

When asked whether Israel would agree to cease hostilities against Hezbollah as part of a peace deal with Iran, Netanyahu answered "no." However, he evaded the question of whether Israel would agree to cease fighting Hezbollah if US President Donald Trump demanded it.

At the same time, the Israeli prime minister expressed his conviction that if Iran is significantly weakened or undergoes a radical change of power, this would mean the collapse of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Yemeni Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement.