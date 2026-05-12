IN BRIEF: What we know about UAV attack on Orenburg and damage to apartment building

ORENBURG, May 12. /TASS/. An apartment building was damaged in Orenburg while a UAV attack was being repelled, Orenburg Region Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said on the Max messenger.

No one was injured. The residents of the high-rise building were evacuated.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the incident.

Consequences of the attack

- An apartment building was damaged in Orenburg while a UAV attack was being fended off, Solntsev said.

- All emergency services are on site.

- Later Solntsev quoted emergency services as saying that there were no casualties.

- All residents of the apartment block were evacuated.

- The roof of the building was damaged, and the glazing was partially knocked out.

- According to the governor, all the evacuees were offered hotel accommodation. One family took the offer.

- Currently, the Emergencies Ministry, police, ambulance, the regional and city authorities are working at the scene of the emergency.

- The alert system was set to high in Orenburg, Orsk and Yasny, Solntsev said.

Airport operations

- The danger of a UAV attack was announced in the Orenburg Region, and air restrictions were introduced.

- The Orenburg and Orsk airports subsequently suspended operations.

- The departure and arrival of four flights was delayed at Orenburg airport, according to the online scoreboard.

- Flights to Sochi and Moscow were postponed indefinitely, and the arrival of flights from Kazan and Moscow was also delayed.

- Currently, restrictions at the airports of Orenburg and Orsk have been lifted, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.

A call to citizens

- The head of the region called for vigilance and compliance with the recommendations of the regional government.

Solntsev also reminded that photo and video recording are prohibited.