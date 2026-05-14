China-US confrontation to lead to mutual losses — Xi

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. Neither China nor the United States will benefit from their confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Confrontation between our countries will lead to mutual losses. That is why, we need to be partners, not rivals," he said at a meeting with visiting US President Donald Trump.

According to the Chinese leader, mutual support and prosperity will make it possible for Beijing and Washington "to elaborate a new approach to the relations between the great powers in the new era."

Trump is on a visit to China until May 15. The goal of the visit is to try to remove the differences between the two countries on issues of trade and economic cooperation and other key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as to coordinate positions on global problems, including the conflict between the United States and Iran. The sides are expected to raise the issue of the situation around Taiwan.