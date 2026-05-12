Russia to place Sarmat ICBM on combat alert by year end — Putin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) will be placed on combat alert by the end of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced.

"Sarmat will indeed be placed on combat alert by the end of this year," he said after hearing a report on the successful Sarmat launch.

Putin congratulated the Ministry of Defense, all employees, researchers, engineers, defense industry production organizers, prime contractors, and the thousands of workers engaged in the teamwork on "this major event and unconditional success." "Thank you for your work to strengthen Russia’s defense capability," the head of state addressed them, specifically thanking Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakayev.